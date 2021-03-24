Mumbai notches over 5K-plus new Covid-19 cases

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) On the eve of the first anniversary of the nationwide lockdown following the spread of the pandemic, Mumbai marked a shocking new high of 5,000-plus new Covid-19 cases, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said here on Wednesday.

The city recorded 5,185 new cases - up from the previous high of 3,779 (March 21), and the caseload has shot up to 374,611 now - the highest in the country.