Mumbai Police introduces new #BollyGood posters on COVID norms : 'Dev Asli 'Anand' Toh Ghar Pe Hai'

Mumbai Police took to Twitter and posted a few #BollyGood posters featuring legendary actors including Dev Anand, Madhuri Dixit and Govinda.The first poster dedicated to the 'Guide' actor featured a monochromatic smiling picture of the late actor's face. It read, " 'Dev' Asli 'Anand' Toh Ghar Pe Hai.' (Dev, real joy is to be at home). The poster aimed at requesting people to stay at their homes to curb the spread of COVID.The second poster showcased Madhuri, and it read, " 'Ma-dhuri' Rakhne Mein Samajhdaari Hai'. (Mom, it is wise to keep distance). The poster exuded a message to follow social distancing - a covid norm.The next poster featured 'Partner' actor Govinda as he strikes a pose for the camera by fisting his hand and he donned the expressions of 'winning' something of substance. The poster had the message in line with the picture, "Stay At Home And 'Govinda' Hearts!" (Stay at home and 'go win the' hearts!'The last one referred to the popular Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. It read, " Agar Tum Mask Neeche 'Kareena' Toh Bohot 'Un-Saif' Situation Ho Sakti Hai." (If you remove your mask, there will be a very unsafe situation). The message was to urge people to keep their masks on.Mumbai Police thanked Mumbaikars who suggested such creative ideas to spread the message of COVID-19 norms in a fun way."Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost" Thank You Mumbaikars for writing such a Bollygood script of this superhit sequel. #BeBollyGood #TakingOnCorona," they tweeted.Earlier on Saturday, through their Twitter handle, Mumbai Police shared a poster featuring Abhishek Bachchan that had a new twist to the normal way of greeting each other - shaking hands- amid the pandemic.It read, " 'Abhi' fist bump, 'Shek' (shake) hands when it's safer please!"Spreading the word across people, the 'Drona' actor gave a caption by using the titles of his movies 'Dhoom' and 'Ludo' and urged people to stay indoors and spend time with family. (ANI)