Mumbai police summon actress Kangana Ranaut in Javed Akhtar defamation case

According to an official, Mumbai Police have summoned actress Kangana Ranaut in a defamation case filed by veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar.
The Bollywood actress has been asked to appear before the Juhu police in Mumbai on Friday, January 22.
In November 2020, Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Kangana before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate for allegedly making baseless and defamatory comments against him in interviews.
Furthermore, the lyricist claimed that Kangana dragged his name while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood, in TV interviews after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.
The complaint said that the actress had falsely claimed that Akhtar threatened her to keep silent about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan. It noted that Kangana's remarks had tarnished Akhtar's public image.
The court on January 17 allowed the police time till February 1 to file a report of their probe into the defamation complaint.
With inputs from agencies
