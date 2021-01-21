Mumbai police summon actress Kangana Ranaut in Javed Akhtar defamation case

According to an official, Mumbai Police have summoned actress Kangana Ranaut in a defamation case filed by veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The Bollywood actress has been asked to appear before the Juhu police in Mumbai on Friday, January 22.

In November 2020, Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Kangana before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate for allegedly making baseless and defamatory comments against him in interviews.