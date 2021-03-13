Munishkanth plays a genie in 'Aalambana'!

Vaibhav plays the protagonist in the film which also has an ensemble of actors including Parvati Nair, Dindigul Leone, Kaali Venkat, Anandaraj, and Murali Sharma.

Munishkanth of Mundasupatti , Ratsasan , and Maragadha Naanayam fame plays a genie in the upcoming fantasy comedy entertainer produced by KJR Studios of Aramm and Hero fame.

The film's director Pari K Vijay had worked as an associate in films like Mundasupatti and Indru Netruu Naalai. Pari K Vijay says that he has continuously shot 72 hours for the film with a minimal break for a particular scene and thanked the entire team for their cooperation.

He has shot the film in Mysore Palace, Chennai, and Pondicherry. Hiphop Tamizha Adhi is composing the music for the film, Peter Hein is taking care of the action scenes, and Rathinasamy is cranking the camera.

Aalambana is said to be the costliest film in Vaibhav's career.