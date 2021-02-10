Murali Gopy to team up with Mammootty

Scriptwriter and actor Murali Gopy has shared a picture with Mammootty and producer Vijay Babu, saying “in the offing, something I, as a writer, have always looked forward to…”
The project, which will be directed by debutant Shibu Basheer, is being produced under the banner of Friday Film House.
Murali Gopy, who scripted Lucifer that marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj with Mohanlal in the lead, will be writing the sequel Empuraan.
Murali, who is playing a character in the forthcoming Drishyam 2, is now scripting Theerppu, directed by Rathish Ambat with Prithviraj in the lead.