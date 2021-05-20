'Murungakkai Chips' to skip theatrical release!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Shanthanu and Athulya Ravi's upcoming comedy-drama Murungakkai Chips is likely to skip theatrical release as the makers are planning for a direct OTT release. We hear that the talks have been initiated and an official announcement will be out very soon.

Ravindar Chandrasekhar's Libra Productions and Firstman Film Works are bankrolling the film, which is being directed by newcomer Srijar.

Urvashi, Manobala, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, Mayilsamy, and K Bhagyaraj are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Dharan Kumar's songs have been received but the trailer looked flat. Sources say that the makers have completed the shoot and currently busy with the post-production works.