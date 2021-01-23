Music composer Vipin Patwa unveils his first non-film song

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Music composer Vipin Patwa, known for his work in Bollywood films like De De Pyaar De and Hum Chaar, has collaborated with singer Anirudh Kaushal for his first non-film song titled Sach manu ya fareb.

"'Sach manu ya fareb' has been written and sung by Anirudh Kaushal. He is a newcomer and he has done an amazing work in this song. The music video of the song was beautifully shot in Chandigarh and it revolves around Anirudh. The song is made keeping in mind the youth of our country. It is a sincere effort from all of us and I always believe that a new talent brings in a lot more energy to a song," said Vipin.