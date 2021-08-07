Music director duo Gaurav-Kartik make B'wood debut with 'Marjaawaan'

Gaurav told IANS: "It's a very special song and we worked on it for a while before nailing the final cut. We are so grateful to Akshay (Kumar) and the producers of the film for not only giving us a dream launch but also for their encouragement and support.

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Music directors Gaurav and Kartik Dev have made their Bollywood debut with Bell Bottom's "Marjaawaan" song. A romantic number in the upcoming release, the song is a love duet pictured on Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor.

"We had this song and we wanted it to be a part of Akshay's next film. It's almost like the universe heard our prayers," he said.

Music directors Gaurav and Kartik started their career arranging music for Jaani, Arvindr Khaira , B Praak, and Jassie Gill among others.

They also led production for the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer "Baarish Ki Jaaye" and "Filhaal 2".

"What matters to music directors is being allowed their creative space and everyone in 'Bell Bottom' allowed us the space to bring our best energy to the track. We are so happy with how the track has shaped up and hope the song stays in the hearts of our listeners. Gurnazar and Asees has just elevated the song with their voice which is penned beautifully by Gurnazar," Kartik told IANS.

The duo have a few songs in the pipeline along with their next release with Maninder Buttar, as music director, and another with Punjabi singer Kaka.

