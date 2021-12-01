Music man Shaan on singing title track for 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na'

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Bollywood singer Shaan talks about the title track he has sung for the ongoing TV show 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' and also reveals the reason for saying 'yes' to it. The show features Avinesh Rekhi and Anjali Tatrari in the lead roles.

Shaan says: "When the makers of 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' approached me with the song, I was really kicked about it and said 'yes' instantly. While I've lent my voice to several songs, I've never done such a heartwarming number for a TV show. So, it was a challenge I wanted to take up. In fact, they told me that they always had me in mind for this song."