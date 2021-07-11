Music mogul Scooter Braun, wife Yael 'temporarily' breaking up

Scooter, who manages pop icons like Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande, is reportedly breaking up with his wife Yael, at least temporarily, according to a report by TMZ.The sources close to the couple told TMZ that the couple was having some trouble in their relationship for a couple of months, but it is unclear if "they have physically separated yet.""The couple is trying to work things out," said the sources, adding that it was evident enough with Scooter's last week's Instagram post through which he marked his 7th wedding anniversary with his wife.He captioned the post as, "Thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning." He added, "7 years. The adventure is just beginning."Yael, founder of the 'F*CK Cancer Foundation', and Scooter started dating back in 2013. The duo shares 3 kids namely Jagger, Levi and Hart. (ANI)