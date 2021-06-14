Music video stalled after sexual harassment charges against rapper Vedan

Filmmaker Muhsin Parari has announced that any work pertaining to his music video, From a Native Daughter has been stalled in the wake of sexual harassment charges against one of the performers, rapper Vedan.

Here is Parari’s note: “'From a Native Daughter' was imagined as an artistic expression in the continuity of the previous music videos, i.e. ‘Native Bapa’ & ‘Funeral of the Native Son’. However, in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against one of our performers Vedan, the Writing Company announces that any work pertaining to the above-mentioned music video stands stalled until the concerned parties have been served a just resolution to the matter. We had conveyed the same to those who spoke to us on behalf of the survivors as well as the rest of the crew members. We understand that this is a matter of grave concern, one that requires urgent intervention and redressal.”