Musk, Grimes break up after three years together: Report

San Francisco, Sep 25 (IANS) SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Grimes have broken up after three years together, Page Six reported.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," Musk told Page Six on Saturday.

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," Musk said.

Page Six first revealed in May 2018 that Musk and Grimes were dating. They welcomed their son in May 2020.

They were last seen together at the Met Gala earlier this month, when Grimes, 33, walked the red carpet alone. Musk, 50, also attended the event but only joined her inside, the report said.

He later threw a starry Met Gala afterparty at hot private members club Zero Bond, where he was joined by Grimes, and the duo were photographed leaving New York together the following day.

But last weekend, Musk attended a party thrown by Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan, alone.

