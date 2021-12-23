My dog has brought positivity in my life: Hitesh Bharadwaj

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) 'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain' actor Hitesh Bharadwaj shares about his bonding with his pet dog named 'Infinity' as he calls him his lucky charm.

Hitesh adopted his pet from a dog adoption centre.

The actor says: "The year 2021 has given me a set of experiences which I'll probably never forget. The initial start of the year wasn't that great because my dad got Covid and I was just going through a tough phase. I was taking impulsive decisions, and that's when I got to know about this dog adoption centre in Andheri."