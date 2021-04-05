My heart beats for fans always: Pawan Kalyan

The pre-release event of ‘Vakeel Saab’ was held with much fanfare. Pawan Kalyan, who appeared in a blue shirt and blue jeans, said that he never felt of being away from his fans although he took a long gap from films. ‘Vakeel Saab’ is his first film in three years. He has been busy with politics during this period.

“But I never felt of being away from films in the last three years. For, you have always been in my thoughts. My heart always beats for fans, for the people, and for our country,” he said amidst loud cheers from his fans.

The event was held on Sunday at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan, Ananya Nagalla, Anjali, Dil Raju, Sriram Venu, Thaman, Shivamani and singers attended the event.Harish Shankar, Krish, Mythri Ravi, producer AM Ratnam, Bandla Ganesh, DIG Sumathi, Anand Sai, and others graced the ceremony.

“I have given my best for this film. I have worked hard since this subject requires an extra push from my side as an actor,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan further added, “Dil Raju is a great producer. I like people who dream big. When we were doing Toli Prema 22 years ago, Dil Raju came forward to buy it on seeing the first poster. He has that talent of spotting talent and success. I should have done a film for his production company much before this. Director Sriram Venu is a talented person. I like to associate with the directors who love me, who have new ideas rather than going after the big directors.”

Check Pawan Kalyan’s full speech at Vakeel Saab Pre-Release event

Music director Thaman and his team had performed a live show on the stage. Thaman said he is dedicating the film’s music album to his mother, who raised him single-handedly.

