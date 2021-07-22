My heart goes out to Shilpa & kids: Sherlyn asks media to check her statement to Cyber Cell

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress Sherlyn Chopra has opened up on her association with the Raj Kundra case. Sherlyn said that she was the first person to give statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in this case.

Sherlyn shared a video on Twitter on Thursday, where she says in Hindi: "For the past few days several journalists and mediapersons have been calling me, emailing me and texting me to learn what is my take on this topic. I would like to inform you all that I was the first person to give my statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. I was also the first person to share information with them about Armsprime."