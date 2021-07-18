My heart is full of gratitude for the year gone by: Govinda's daughter Tina

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Tina Ahuja, daughter of Bollywood actor Govinda, says her heart is full of gratitude for the year gone by.

Tina who had her birthday last week, revealed that she travelled to Punjab for some me time and celebrated with her family on a video call around midnight.

Talking about her birthday celebration on July 16, Tina shared: "I like celebrating my birthdays but this time we had to keep it a small affair due to the health guidelines. I had gone to Punjab for some 'me' time and did a video call with my family at 12 in the night. My heart is full of gratitude for the year which has gone by. I had a small celebration with family at our home on returning. I hope that the coming year brings peace and joy to everyone. I have resolved to be more joyous this year."