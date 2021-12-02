'My pride, my son': Big B ahead of Abhishek's 'Bob Biswas' release

For the post's caption, Big B used his father and late legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Hindi couplet."My sons will not become my inheritors just because we share the same surname. They will be called my sons because they will justify their legacy. meraa bettaa, meraa uttraadhikaarii .. My pride, my son, my inheritor. Video Poem Courtesy: EF P. Ahuja," he wrote.Big B's gesture made Abhishek "speechless."Reacting to the post, Abhishek commented, "Speechless. Thank you Pa. This means the world to me."Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Abhishek-starrer 'Bob Biswas' is scheduled to release on ZEE5 on December 3. (ANI)