Myanmar extends public holiday period to contain Covid-19

The council has set a public holiday period since July 17, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Yangon, Aug 21 (IANS) Myanmar's State Administration Council has further extended the public holiday period to the end of August to curb the spread of Covid-19, according to the council's order on Friday.

According to the council's order, the Central Bank of Myanmar and its subordinate government banks and private banks will be exempted from public holidays.

During this period, all basic education schools will be closed.

Myanmar reported 3,009 new Covid-19 infections with 151 more deaths in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health's release on Friday.

As of Friday, the number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 368,768 in the country while the death toll was recorded at 14,096, the ministry's release said.

Myanmar detected the first Covid-19 cases on March 23 last year.

--IANS

int/rs