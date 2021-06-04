Myanmar imposes stay-at-home order in more towns due to Covid-19

Yangon, June 5 (IANS) Myanmar's Health and Sports Ministry imposed a stay-at-home order in four more towns of Chin state, state-run media reported on Friday.

The stay-at-home order, which will be in effect on Saturday, will be applied to Tedim, Falam, Thantlang and Hakha after the towns recently saw increasing number of Covid-19 infections, the Xinhua news agency reported.