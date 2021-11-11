Myanmar lifts stay-at-home order in 17 more townships

The stay-at-home order will be removed in two townships of Yangon region and 15 townships of Mandalay, Bago, Magway, Ayeyarwady and Tanintharyi regions as well as Mon state starting Friday, the announcement said on Thursday.

Yangon, Nov 12 (IANS) Myanmar's Health Ministry has announced lifting stay-at-home order in 17 more townships as fewer daily Covid-19 infections were detected.

According to the Ministry's figures, Myanmar reported 954 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally to 510,725 on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The death toll has increased to 18,882 as of Thursday after 13 new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 482,007 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.13 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases on March 23, 2020.

