Myanmar records highest daily Covid cases

Nay Pyi Taw, June 20 (IANS) Myanmar recorded the highest spike of Covid-19 cases in recent months with 546 new infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the case tally to 147,615, according to a statement from the Health and Sports Ministry.
Seven more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 3,258, the Ministry said on Saturday.
The daily Covid cases increased to around 100 since late May and the Ministry has recently imposed the stay-at-home order in eight townships with high infection rate to curb the spread of the disease.
The number of recoveries reached 133,527 after 75 more patients were discharged from hospitals.
Myanmar detected its first two Covidcases on March 23 last year.
--IANS
ksk/