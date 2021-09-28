Myanmar reports 1,282 new Covid cases, 56 more deaths

Yangon, Sep 28 (IANS) Myanmar reported 1,282 new Covid-19 cases with a daily test positivity rate of 7.2 per cent, bringing the tally to 459,436 cases in the country on Monday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.
The death toll has increased to 17,583 on Monday after 56 more deaths were reported, the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to the ministry's figures, a total of 413,821 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery and over 4.26 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far.
Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 23 last year.
