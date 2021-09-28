Myanmar reports 1,282 new Covid cases, 56 more deaths

Yangon, Sep 28 (IANS) Myanmar reported 1,282 new Covid-19 cases with a daily test positivity rate of 7.2 per cent, bringing the tally to 459,436 cases in the country on Monday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

The death toll has increased to 17,583 on Monday after 56 more deaths were reported, the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.