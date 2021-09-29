Myanmar reports 1,630 new Covid cases, 48 more deaths

Yangon, Sep 29 (IANS) Myanmar reported 1,630 new Covid-19 cases with 48 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

A total of 19,886 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and the daily test positivity rate was registered at 8.2 per cent, the release said, Xinhua news agency reported.