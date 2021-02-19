  1. Sify.com
  4. Myanmar reports 19 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 19th, 2021, 14:24:03hrs
Yangon, Feb 19 (IANS) Myanmar reported 19 new Covid-19 infections and one more death in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Sports on Thursday.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases rose to 141,709 and its death toll increased to 3,193 on Thursday, the Xinhua news reported.

The number of samples tested for Covid-19 decreased to 889 on Thursday, down from around 10,000 samples tested daily in first week of this month.

A total of 131,171 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

Covid-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year.

--IANS

int/rs

