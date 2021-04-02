Myanmar reports 32 new Covid-19 cases

Yangon, April 2 (IANS) Myanmar reported 32 more Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally in the country to 142,466, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

No new death was reported on Thursday, leaving the death toll at 3,206 in the country, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 131,802 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 2.53 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, the Xinhua news agency reported.