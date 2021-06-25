Myanmar reports 787 new Covid-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Yangon, June 25 (IANS) Myanmar reported 787 new Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the tally to 150,714 on Thursday, the Health and Sports Ministry said.

The death toll rose to 3,275 after six new deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

In addition, 496 more patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, bringing the number of recoveries to 134,589 so far, the Xinhua news agency.