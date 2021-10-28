Myanmar to reopen schools from November

According to the committee's announcement, all basic education schools, including private schools and Buddhist monastic schools will be reopened on November 1, excluding those in 46 townships of nine regions and states based on the analysis on the test positivity rates per 1,00,000 people in the past 14 days, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yangon, Oct 29 (IANS) Myanmar's Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for Covid-19 on Thursday announced reopening schools across the country from November.

As part of the anti-pandemic measures, the authorities re-closed all schools across the Asian country since early July.

The Ministry of Health has been administering Covid-19 vaccine doses to middle and high school students above 12 years since October 12.

The number of Covid-19 infections has risen to 4,97,700 after the country reported 799 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry's release on Thursday.

Till date, the number of recoveries has reached 4,63,349 and more than 4.81 million samples have been tested for Covid-19, while 19 more deaths were newly reported, bringing the death toll to 18,622 so far.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 23, 2020.

