Myanmar to vaccinate 50% of target group by year end

Yangon, Nov 30 (IANS) Myanmar plans to vaccinate 50 per cent of the target group by the end of December this year, state media reported on Tuesday.

Health Minister Thet Khaing Win said at a recent meeting with health workers that more than 17 million people which is 50 per cent of the target group over the age of 18 are estimated to be inoculated against Covid-19 at least once by the end of this year, according to the report.