Mysskin and SJ Suryah to team up!

Maverick filmmaker Mysskin is all set to team up with filmmaker turned actor SJ Suryah for a cop-action thriller. Rockfort Entertainment, the producers of Mysskin's upcoming film Pisaasu 2 will be bankrolling the new film and if sources are to be believed, actor Vidharth is also likely to play an important role.

Sources say that Mysskin has been following SJ Suryah's recent works as an actor and the director is said to be impressed by his performance. Suryah also had a detailed narration from Mysskin and loved the script. Interestingly, after the acclaimed Anjaathe, Mysskin is making a cop film nearly after twelve years.

Reports also say that Mysskin and SJ Suryah's film will begin before the release of Pisaasu 2. Mysskin is currently finalizing the rest of the cast and crew of the yet-untitled film.