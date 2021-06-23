Mysskin would like to direct a stylish spy thriller with Vijay!

In yesterday's Twitter Spaces session, a fan asked what would be Vijay's role in Mysskin's film if he gets an opportunity to direct the superstar. Replying to the fan, Mysskin said that he would like to make a stylish spy thriller like James Bond with Vijay.
Mysskin had earlier said in an interview that he penned Chithiram Pesuthadi for Vijay but didn't narrate him because the actor and his dad SA Chandrasekhar might suggest many changes.
The filmmaker had also said heaped praise on Vijay's dedication while shooting for Youth. Mysskin used to work as an associate to Vincent Selva in Youth.
Answering another question about Andrea's role in Pisaasu 2, Mysskin said that she will get a National Award.
