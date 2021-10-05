Mythological shows are institutions to educate society: Dinesh Mehta

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Dinesh Mehta who was last seen in the show 'Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein' in the role of Lord Shiva, is all set for his upcoming show 'Bal Krishna'. The actor will be seen playing Lord Shiva again.

When asked how he feels about it, he says: "When one's heart is full of devotion, there is no room for impure thoughts in one's mind. And a person like me who is all devoted to Lord Shiva will not only enjoy playing such a role but also respect the opportunity. I'm really excited because the role of Shiva is powerful and quite challenging. I will always have regard for such opportunity being devoted to God."