Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik lends a hand to civil service aspirants

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Renowned Indian mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik has now turned his attention to aspirants for the Indian civil service with his new book "Indian Culture, Art and Heritage" to show how the amalgamation of the three elements have created, built and resurrected Indian society from its inception.

"Art and Culture as a subject is a very significant aspect for the UPSC Examination. Apart from its value in attempting objective questions in Prelims, it also acts as a reflection of how well students understand the world, economics, politics, civilization and so on through the lens of time and space," Pattanaik said at the launch of the book here on Tuesday.

"I am proud to have launched this new book on Art and Culture with Pearson India, which is a carefully designed text that is classified by themes, geography, history and helps students understand the logic behind culture and what all it encompasses. I hope that it will prove to be enjoyable & entertaining for readers, enable students to be winners at the competitive exams, and help shape the future bureaucrats of our country," he added.

"Indian Polity", another book aimed at civil service aspirants, was also launched on the occasion. Authored by Sriram Srirangam and Rohit Deo Jha, it covers important chapters on the Indian Constitution, its sources and Amendments, Directive Principles of State Policy, Fundamental Rights and Duties and Acts related to it, Election Commission and Schedules.

Rajesh Pankajashan, Director - Products & Portfolio, Pearson India, said: "Millions of aspirants across the country prepare for civil services every year. As per the data from CSE, as many as eight lakh students appeared for the civil services exam in 2019, which is considered the most widely taken exam in the country.

"Therefore, it becomes immensely important for students to have access to top quality resources and technique to ace the exam. Pearson India's content in Civil Services is known for being the world class and now with the launch of new blended bite-sized learning resources with renowned authors Devdutt Pattanaik and Sriram Srirangam, we are confident that the aspirants would have a one stop solution for their exam preparation and achieve the winning edge."

Along with the new titles, Pearson India is offering an app (android and iOS) which will provide a blended learning experience to students and brings the learning content in an innovative bite size format which will be made available to the aspirants on the daily basis. Pearson India is partnering with eminent content creators for this app and will be offering the resources free to the aspirants, the publisher said.

--IANS

vm/ksk/