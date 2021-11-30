'Naa Kosam' song from Nagarjuna's 'Bangarraju' out on Dec 1

Hyderabad, Nov 30 (IANS) Father-son duo Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni have come together for the upcoming movie 'Bangarraju', a sequel to Kalyan Krishna Kurasala's 'Soggade Chinni Nayana'.

The makers of 'Bangarraju' have announced the release of the second single from the movie. Titled 'Naa Kosam', the second single is to be out on December 1. The lyrical song is to feature Naga Chaitanya and 'Uppena' fame Krithi Shetty as a pair. The makers also released a poster with the duo sharing a tender moment at a beach.