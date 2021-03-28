NAACP Image Awards 2021: Here's the complete list of winners

According to Billboard, the 59-year-old actor, who received the 'Hall of Fame Award', had bagged his first Emmy (outstanding guest actor in a comedy series) last September for his return to NBC's 'Saturday Night Live.'Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman won NAACP Image Awards for outstanding actress and actor, respectively, in a motion picture for their Oscar-nominated performances in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. But that film lost the award for an outstanding motion picture to 'Bad Boys for Life', the third installment in the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence franchise.Davis and Boseman each won a second Image Award this year. Davis won for 'outstanding actress in a drama [TV] series' for the second time for ABC's 'How to Get Away With Murder'. Boseman also won the outstanding supporting actor award in a motion picture for 'Da 5 Bloods.'In the music categories, announced on March 25, Jhene Aiko's Chilombo, a Grammy nominee for album of the year, won an outstanding album. Beyonce was named outstanding female artist for a record-extending sixth time. Drake won outstanding male artist for the first time.Beyonce won four NAACP Image Awards this year, more than anyone else. Meghan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Jon Batiste and Marsai Martin of ABC's 'black-ish' each won two (as did Boseman and Davis).Here's a complete list of the 2021 NAACP Image Awards. This encompasses the awards presented on the prime-time telecast and during five nightly pre-telecast sessions.Hall of Fame AwardEddie MurphyEntertainer of the YearD-NiceChairman's AwardRev. D. James LawsonPresidents AwardLeBron JamesSocial Justice ImpactStacey AbramsMotion PicturesOutstanding Motion PictureBad Boys For LifeOutstanding Actress in a Motion PictureViola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black BottomOutstanding Actor in a Motion PictureChadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black BottomOutstanding supporting actor in a motion pictureChadwick Boseman - Da 5 BloodsOutstanding supporting actress in a motion picturePhylicia Rashad - Jingle Jangle: A Christmas JourneyOutstanding ensemble cast in a motion pictureMa Rainey's Black BottomOutstanding breakthrough performance in a motion pictureMadalen Mills - Jingle Jangle: A Christmas JourneyOutstanding breakthrough creative (motion picture)Nadia Hallgren - BecomingOutstanding independent motion pictureThe BankerOutstanding international motion pictureNIGHT OF THE KINGSOutstanding writing in a motion pictureRadha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old VersionOutstanding directing in a motion pictureGina Prince-Bythewood - The Old GuardOutstanding animated motion pictureSoulOutstanding documentary (film)John Lewis: Good TroubleOutstanding short-film (live action)Black Boy JoyOutstanding short-film (animated)CanvasOutstanding character voice-over performance - motion pictureJamie Foxx - SoulMusicOutstanding female artistBeyonce - "Black Parade"Outstanding male artistDrake - "Laugh Now, Cry Later"Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional)Chloe x Halle - "Wonder What She Thinks Of Me"Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary)Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce - "Savage Remix"Outstanding albumChilombo -- Jhene AikoOutstanding soul/R&B song"Do It" - Chloe x HalleOutstanding hip hop/rap song"Savage Remix" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. BeyonceOutstanding new artistDoja Cat - "Say So"Outstanding producer of the yearHit-BoyOutstanding music video/visual album"Brown Skin Girl" - Beyonce' feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy CarterOutstanding soundtrack/compilation albumSoul original motion picture soundtrack - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougallOutstanding gospel/Christian song"Touch From You" - Tamela MannOutstanding gospel/Christian albumThe Return - The Clark SistersOutstanding jazz album - instrumentalMusic from and Inspired by Soul - Jon BatisteOutstanding jazz album - vocalHoly Room - Live at Alte Oper - SomiOutstanding international song"Lockdown" - Original KoffeeTelevisionOutstanding drama seriesPower Book II: GhostOutstanding comedy seriesInsecureOutstanding talk seriesRed Table TalkOutstanding reality program/reality competition or game showCelebrity Family FeudOutstanding variety show (series or special)VERZUZOutstanding news/information (series or special)The New York Times Presents The Killing of Breonna TaylorOutstanding children's programFamily ReunionOutstanding animated seriesDoc McStuffinsOutstanding Actor in a Drama SeriesRege-Jean Page - BridgertonOutstanding Actress in a Drama SeriesViola Davis - How To Get Away With MurderOutstanding supporting actor in a drama seriesClifford "Method Man" Smith - Power Book II: GhostOutstanding supporting actress in a drama seriesMary J. Blige - Power Book II: GhostOutstanding Actress in a Comedy SeriesIssa Rae - InsecureOutstanding actor in a comedy seriesAnthony Anderson - black-ishOutstanding supporting actor in a comedy seriesDeon Cole - black-ishOutstanding supporting actress in a comedy seriesMarsai Martin - black-ishOutstanding performance by a youth (series, special, television movie or limited-series)Marsai Martin - black-ishOutstanding writing in a comedy seriesMichaela Coel - I May Destroy You - Ep. 112 "Ego Death"Outstanding writing in a drama seriesAttica Locke - Little Fires Everywhere - Ep. 104 "The Spider Web"Outstanding writing in a television movie or specialGeri Cole - The Power of We: A Sesame Street SpecialOutstanding directing in a comedy seriesAnya Adams - black-ish - Ep. 611 "Hair Day"Outstanding directing in a drama seriesHanelle Culpepper - Star Trek: Picard - Ep. 101 "Remembrance"Outstanding directing in a television movie or specialEugene Ashe - Sylvie's LoveOutstanding short form series - comedy or drama#FreeRayshawnOutstanding performance in a short form seriesLaurence Fishburne - #FreeRayshawnOutstanding short-form series - reality/nonfiction"Between The Scenes" - The Daily Show with Trevor NoahOutstanding documentary (television - series or special)The Last DanceOutstanding character voice-over performance (television)Laya DeLeon Hayes - Doc McStuffinsOutstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic specialSelf Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. WalkerOutstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic specialBlair Underwood - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. WalkerOutstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic specialOctavia Spencer - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. WalkerOutstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special) - individual or ensembleTrevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor NoahOutstanding host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety (series or special) - individual or ensembleSteve Harvey - Celebrity Family FeudOutstanding guest performance - comedy or drama seriesLoretta Devine- P-ValleyOutstanding breakthrough creative (television)Raynelle Swilling - Cherish the DayTelevision or Motion PictureOutstanding directing in a documentary (television or motion picture)Keith McQuirter - By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of HarlemOutstanding writing in a documentary (television or motion picture)Melissa Haizlip - Mr. SOUL!Outstanding literary worksFictionThe Awkward Black Man - Walter MosleyNonfictionA Promised Land - Barack ObamaDebut authorWe're Better Than This - Elijah CummingsBiography/autobiographyThe Dead Are Arising - Les Payne, Tamara PayneInstructionalVegetable Kingdom - Bryant TerryPoetryThe Age of Phillis - Honoree JeffersChildrenShe Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric VelasquezYouth/teensBefore the Ever After - Jacqueline WoodsonSpecial AwardsActivist of the yearReverend Dr. Wendell AnthonyYouth activist of the yearMadison PottsSpingarn medalMisty CopelandFounder'sToni VazSports award IStephen CurrySports award IIWNBA Player's Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)Key of lifeDr. Kizzmekia CorbettThe 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards aired on CBS, BET and many other stations on Saturday (March 27). It is an annual awards ceremony presented by the U.S.-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to honour outstanding performances in film, television, music, and literature. (ANI).