'Naai Sekar Returns' is the title of Vadivelu's comeback film!

Veteran comedy actor Vadivelu tried his best to get the title Naai Sekar from AGS Entertainment but the production house refused as they have used the word Naai Sekar in their upcoming film with Sathish. AGS Entertainment has also recently launched the first look poster of Naai Sekar with Sathish.

Now, Lyca Productions, the producers of Vadivelu's comeback film have announced that Naai Sekar Returns is the title of their project. They even launched the first look poster on Friday.

To be directed by Suraj, Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film. The makers are currently busy finalizing the rest of the cast and crew of Naai Sekar Returns.

The shoot of the film is likely to begin later this month, says a source close to the team.