'Naai Sekar Returns' team in London for song composition!

Vadivelu's Naai Sekar Returns team is in London for the song composition. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film's director Suraj, Vadivelu, music composer Santhosh Narayanan, and the production house's Tamil Nadu head Tamil Kumaran are currently in London for the music composition.

Sivaangi of Cooku With Comali fame, Anandaraj, Redin Kingsley, Vigneshkanth, and Lollu Sabha Sesh are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Umesh J Kumar is taking care of the production design while Selva is in charge of the cuts for this biggie.

The makers had officially launched the film earlier this week with an official pooja in Chennai. Sources say that the principal shoot of the film will begin as soon as the director and hero will return to Chennai.