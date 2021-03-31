Naarappa’s result to decide Drushyam 2 release date

As per the original plan, Venkatesh has announced May 14th as the release date for ‘Narappa’, which is being directed by Srikanth Addala. Anil Ravipudi’s ‘F3’ has fixed August 27 as its release date.

Taking a break from the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s ‘F3’, Venkatesh is currently working for ‘Drushyam 2’. The thriller is being directed by Jeetu Joseph. This thriller will be wrapped up even by May end. So, when will it hit the screens?

‘Drushyam 2’ should hit the screens towards the end of this year. But producer Suresh Babu wants to know the result of ‘Narappa’ before announcing a release date for ‘Drushyam 2’.

If ‘Narapppa’ becomes a huge success, ‘Drushyam 2’ will advance its date and push ‘F3’ to a later date. If ‘Narappa’ flops, the Jeetu Joseph thriller will opt for a December date.

Venkatesh has decided to release these three films in 2021. He didn’t have a single release last year.

