Nadda slams Oppn for 'irresponsible' remarks on record Covid vaccinations

Speaking to the media after visiting the Covid vaccination centre at AIIMS hospital in Delhi as part of the 'Seva and Samarpan' campaign of the BJP, Nadda said the number of Covid vaccinations in the country has already crossed 84 crore.

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party National President J. P. Nadda launched a scathing attack on the 'irresponsible' and 'laughable' remarks made by opposition parties, calling the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the country the world's largest and fastest-moving health drive.

He claimed that the world's largest and fastest vaccination campaign is being conducted in India but the opposition parties have been making 'irresponsible' and 'ridiculous' statements about the vaccination programme since the last one year.

He said more than 2.5 crore people were vaccinated in the country on September 17, which was also the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the silence of the opposition parties on this day was surprising.

Nadda said the opposition parties must introspect about their usefulness and significance.

He congratulated Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the health ministers of all the states and medical staff serving at vaccination centres across the country for making the vaccination campaign a huge success under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While visiting the vaccination centre at AIIMS Delhi, Nadda interacted with several people who came there for receiving vaccine jabs, inquired about the facilities available at the hospital and motivated the medical staff and nurses.

Earlier, on June 21, Nadda had visited the Covid vaccination centre at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi. Nadda has previously served as Union Health Minister in the Modi government.

