Nadhirshah says he will change the tagline but not the title 'Eesho'

Filmmaker Nadhirshah has been in the midst of a controversy, regarding the title of his forthcoming movie, Eesho, which has Jayasurya in the title role.

A group of people have reportedly orchestrated a campaign against the title of the movie in the name of religion.

Now the director has made it clear that he is not going to change the titles of both his movies, Eesho and Keshu Ee Veedinte Naathan.