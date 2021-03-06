Nadhiya was a popular star during the 80's and she used to be the fashion icon for many youngsters. Her costumes, hairstyle, and accessories were trendsetters.

After a brief hiatus, she appeared in M Kumaran S/o Mahalakshmi and Thaamirabharan in Tamil, she also acts in a lot of Telugu films these days. She played Pawan Kalyan's aunt in Attarintiki Daredi which was a huge blockbuster.