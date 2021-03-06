Nadhiya was a popular star during the 80's and she used to be the fashion icon for many youngsters. Her costumes, hairstyle, and accessories were trendsetters.
After a brief hiatus, she appeared in M Kumaran S/o Mahalakshmi and Thaamirabharan in Tamil, she also acts in a lot of Telugu films these days. She played Pawan Kalyan's aunt in Attarintiki Daredi which was a huge blockbuster.
The latest is that Nadhiya posted a few special pics from her blockbuster Rajadhi Raja on the 32nd anniversary of the film.
"Can't believe it. It's been 32yrs already. Time flies, memories stay forever. My Lucky Superstar @rajinikanth sir #32YearsOfRajadhiRaja", tweeted Nadhiya.
Directed by R Sundarrajan and written by Panchu Arunachalam, the blockbuster also features Radha, Radha Ravi, Janakaraj, and Vinu Chakravarthy. Ilaiyaraaja's songs were huge chartbusters upon the release.