Nadiadwala books London theatre to treat 'Heropanti 2' team to 'No Time To Die' screening

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Producer Sajid Nadiadwala booked an entire theatre in London to treat the cast and crew of 'Heropanti 2' starring Tiger Shroff to a screening of Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die'.

In September, the 'Heropanti 2' team commenced shooting for the action thriller in London with Tiger, Tara Sutaria and the other star cast. After a marathon schedule of almost a month, the team called it a wrap for the London schedule of the film.