A cancer survivor, Nafisa fought her battle with the disease with courage and vigour. "A lot of changes have happened in my life. It gives me hope. Hope is very important in life," said Nafisa.

She wrote, "Reading a film script after ages. off to Mumbai to act after years with my cancer in remission. I am so looking forward to a creative medium."

The actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday and revealed her comeback.

The 64-year-old actress entered the Hindi film industry in 1978 with her debut film 'Junoon' directed by legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Nafisa played the role of an English girl Ruth Labadoor with prominent actors like Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Shashi Kapoor, and Shashi's wife Jennifer Kendal who played Nafisa's mother in the film.

With a career spanning over 40 years, Nafisa was last seen in 'Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3'. "All these years I was offered many movies. But, when I read this script and I liked the role," said Nafisa.

The actress is known for her roles in 'Major Saab', 'Life in a Metro', 'Guzaarish', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', among others.

An effervescent Nafisa informed, "I am in high spirits and looking forward to doing this role. I have taken it up for motivation."

"I am going to Mumbai on Friday for the shooting. I am not allowed to reveal anything about the project as of now," signed off Nafisa.

--IANS

eka/kr