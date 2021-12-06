Nafisa Ali reminisces 'Major Saab' days with Big B as she starts shooting for 'Uunchai'

Nafisa reminisced about working with Amitabh in the 1998 film and shared that she is excited to work with the thespian once again. She shared a monochrome photograph featuring her and Amitabh.

The two were last seen together in the 1998 film 'Major Saab'.

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Veteran actress Nafisa Ali will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan after almost two decades in the upcoming film 'Uunchai'.

In the picture, the two are smiling for the camera.

She wrote in the caption: "Memories of Major Saab and the present for Uunchai."

Nafisa also shared a string of more pictures with Amitabh, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani and her friend Kiran Nair who was with her while she was shooting for 'Major Saab'.

"Watching the greats - my friend Kiran Nair (a retired army officer) is here with me in Mumbai and was with me during the shooting of 'Major Saabh' as well. Love the feeling."

She had earlier posted a few extra glimpses from the Mehboob Studio and wrote: "Mumbai -At Mehboob Studio - 24 years later after Major Saab feels great working together again."

"This also marks Sooraj and Amitabh's reunion after a span of 48 years. The duo last worked together in the 1973 film Saudagar. Amazing energy with so many genius actors on set. Sooraj is a wonderful and sensitive director. I am so excited being a part of this film Uunchai ."

'Uunchai' is directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It also stars Parineeti Chopra along with Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani.

--IANS

dc/dpb