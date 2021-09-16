Naga Chaitanya avoids personal questions! All is well with Sam?

While promoting his upcoming film Love Story, Naga Chaitanya has clearly told his PR team to not invite controversial journalists. He met selected people from the Telugu media and all of them were told to not ask any questions about his personal life. Generally, Chay used to be jovial with the press and never put any embargo.

This sudden restriction to the media has only further strengthened the rumor that all is not well on the personal front, especially with his wife and leading actress Samantha. Similarly, Samantha was also not keen to answer about Naga Chaitanya in her interviews.

Though the patch up talks are on, it looks like, something is not right with the star couple. Hope they sort out their indifferences and become a happy pair once again!

