Naga Chaitanya begins ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ shoot

Naga Chaitanya plays Aamir Khan’s buddy in his army days. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is an official remake of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’. The shoot is currently progressing in Ladakh.

Naga Chaitanya is debuting in Bollywood. His maiden Hindi film is ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, an Aamir Khan starrer period drama.

Naga Chaitanya has joined the shoot today.

He underwent special training to build up his muscles and body to portray this role. His physical trainer helped him to achieve the army man look.

The Akkineni star will complete his portion in the next 20days. Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Love Story’, which had completed its shooting long back, is due for release. Naga Chaitanya has Vikram Kumar’s ‘Thank You’ on the sets.

