Naga Chaitanya bulking up for Hindi debut

Naga Chaitanya is bulking up and physically transform for his next movie. He is preparing for his Hindi debut, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which has Aamir Khan in the titular character. Naga Chaitanya plays a key role in that film.

Check out the video to know his latest progress, as he is in preparation for his maiden Hindi project, where he will play army officer.

He can be seen lifting weights under the supervision of the trainer and his trainer appreciating him for “the good stuff.”

Naga Chaitanya will be seen as a middle-class youngster in Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Love Story’ and he is also playing a simple boy-next-door’s role in director Vikram Kumar’s ‘Thank You.’ Neither of these movies requires him to flaunt his physical body. But for, Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, he needs to boast a muscular body.

Naga Chaitanya’s career is zooming on interesting projects.

