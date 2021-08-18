Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story' to release on Sept 10 in theatres

The film has been ready for release but was on hold due to the pandemic and lockdown. It was earlier scheduled to release in April this year.

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (IANS) Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's much awaited romantic film 'Love Story' will have a theatrical release on September 10.

Chaitanya took to Instagram to make the announcement on Wednesday. Uploading a still from the film, he captioned it: "This Vinayaka Chaitvi is extra special. #Lovestory releasing in theatres near you on Sep 10."

Sai Pallavi, too shared the news on her Instagram stories.

Earlier, there were multiple speculations around the film going for an OTT release. However, the official announcement has put that to rest.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film also stars Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles.

