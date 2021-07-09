Naga Chaitanya shares on-location still from 'Laal Singh Chadha' set

Hyderabad, July 9 (IANS) Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya features in Aamir Khan's upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha", and he took to Instagram on Friday to share his first look in the film.

Chaitanya posted a picture of himself with Aamir on the social media site. Both the actors are dressed as armymen. The picture also has the film's co-producer Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan.