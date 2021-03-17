Naga Chaitanya to replace Vijay Sethupathi in 'Lal Singh Chaddha'?

It's well known that Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to play Aamir Khan's army friend in his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’s classic Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

In the original version, the friend role was played by Mykelti Williamson. Only recently, Vijay Sethupathi had opted out of the film citing date issues. Now, the latest hot buzz is that Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya has replaced Vijay Sethupathi in Lal Singh Chaddha. Talks have been initiated and Chaitanya is likely to soon join the team, says a section of media houses in Bollywood.