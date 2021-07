Naga Chaitanya recently joined the shoot of Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Ladakh. Naga Chaitanya is making his Bollywood debut in this film.

He plays an army man named Bala in the film that has Aamir Khan as the titular character. Chaitanya will be completing his portion by next week. The film will complete Kargil and Ladakh schedule by the end of the month.